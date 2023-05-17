Analyzing Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

The price of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) closed at $3.82 in the last session, up 9.77% from day before closing price of $3.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1387674 shares were traded. IMPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3800.

We take a closer look at IMPP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMPP now has a Market Capitalization of 52.58M and an Enterprise Value of 3.65M. As of this moment, Imperial’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.08.

Over the past 52 weeks, IMPP has reached a high of $14.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8372, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4197.

According to the various share statistics, IMPP traded on average about 851.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.97M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 16.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.19M. Shares short for IMPP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.31M with a Short Ratio of 1.07M, compared to 1.01M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.05% and a Short% of Float of 8.18%.