Analyzing INNOVATE Corp. (VATE)’s quick and current ratios

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE: VATE) closed the day trading at $1.43 down -11.18% from the previous closing price of $1.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 814579 shares were traded. VATE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VATE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Sena Michael J. bought 5,000 shares for $0.97 per share. The transaction valued at 4,845 led to the insider holds 661,905 shares of the business.

Sena Michael J. bought 10,000 shares of VATE for $9,675 on Nov 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 656,905 shares after completing the transaction at $0.97 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, BARR WAYNE JR, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,299 and bolstered with 352,185 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VATE now has a Market Capitalization of 135.51M and an Enterprise Value of 823.31M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VATE has reached a high of $3.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8440, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9731.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VATE traded about 384.49K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VATE traded about 997.81k shares per day. A total of 77.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.35M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VATE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.22M with a Short Ratio of 3.22M, compared to 3.25M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.09% and a Short% of Float of 7.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $248.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $250M to a low estimate of $250M. As of the current estimate, INNOVATE Corp.’s year-ago sales were $498.4M, an estimated decrease of -50.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $251.7M, a decrease of -43.40% over than the figure of -$50.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $251.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $251.7M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VATE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.98B, down -48.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.