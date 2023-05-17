Analyzing SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC)’s quick and current ratios

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) closed the day trading at $0.35 down -8.01% from the previous closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0308 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1760371 shares were traded. SDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4288 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3510.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SDC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 31, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $2.30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Rammelt Susan Greenspon sold 350,000 shares for $0.38 per share. The transaction valued at 133,175 led to the insider holds 2,798,818 shares of the business.

DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER bought 10,000 shares of SDC for $7,800 on Nov 15. The Director now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.78 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SDC now has a Market Capitalization of 54.87M and an Enterprise Value of 827.21M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SDC has reached a high of $2.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4128, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7103.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SDC traded about 1.19M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SDC traded about 1.3M shares per day. A total of 129.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.16M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SDC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 27.72M with a Short Ratio of 27.72M, compared to 27.08M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.17% and a Short% of Float of 21.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.62.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $102.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $106.9M to a low estimate of $95.88M. As of the current estimate, SmileDirectClub Inc.’s year-ago sales were $125.8M, an estimated decrease of -18.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $110.57M, an increase of 12.20% over than the figure of -$18.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $118.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $105.27M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $448.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $425.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $434.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $470.74M, down -7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $476.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $489.82M and the low estimate is $441.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.