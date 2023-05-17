Are analysts optimistic about Western Alliance Bancorporation’s (NYSE:WAL) stock?

The price of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) closed at $31.59 in the last session, up 2.70% from day before closing price of $30.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7637805 shares were traded. WAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 05, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $46.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on April 19, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD bought 2,475 shares for $25.79 per share. The transaction valued at 63,830 led to the insider holds 2,475 shares of the business.

Bruckner Tim R sold 1,750 shares of WAL for $128,030 on Feb 21. The CBO for Regional Banking now owns 20,244 shares after completing the transaction at $73.16 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Ardrey J. Kelly Jr., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $80.59 each. As a result, the insider received 241,770 and left with 4,819 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WAL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.56B. As of this moment, Western’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAL has reached a high of $86.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WAL traded on average about 11.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 18.65M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 108.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.84M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WAL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.4M with a Short Ratio of 9.40M, compared to 7.11M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.59% and a Short% of Float of 8.72%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WAL is 1.44, which was 1.43 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.31 and a low estimate of $1.79, while EPS last year was $2.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.95, with high estimates of $2.28 and low estimates of $1.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.26 and $7.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.19. EPS for the following year is $8.44, with 14 analysts recommending between $9.39 and $7.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $661.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $685.1M to a low estimate of $606M. As of the current estimate, Western Alliance Bancorporation’s year-ago sales were $620M, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $662.18M, a decrease of -3.70% less than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $696.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $591M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.54B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.97B and the low estimate is $2.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.