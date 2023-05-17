Are Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) shares too expensive at this price?

Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) closed the day trading at $21.04 up 0.72% from the previous closing price of $20.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 603519 shares were traded. HROW stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HROW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 389.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 24, 2021, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on September 24, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when BAUM MARK L bought 25,000 shares for $13.39 per share. The transaction valued at 334,750 led to the insider holds 1,432,141 shares of the business.

BOLL ANDREW R. bought 2,500 shares of HROW for $33,850 on Dec 22. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 255,063 shares after completing the transaction at $13.54 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Van Horn R. Lawrence, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,860 shares for $13.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,961 and bolstered with 1,860 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HROW now has a Market Capitalization of 664.68M and an Enterprise Value of 675.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 120.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HROW has reached a high of $28.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.68.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HROW traded about 426.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HROW traded about 692.93k shares per day. A total of 27.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.25M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HROW as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.18M with a Short Ratio of 2.18M, compared to 2.07M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.23% and a Short% of Float of 8.97%.

Earnings Estimates

