ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY)’s EPS estimates by 3 analysts

The price of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) closed at $8.17 in the last session, up 4.61% from day before closing price of $7.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1560167 shares were traded. SPRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.53.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SPRY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 51.00 and its Current Ratio is at 51.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on January 31, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On January 03, 2023, William Blair started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.

On December 13, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $14.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on December 13, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Shawver Laura sold 42,900 shares for $5.31 per share. The transaction valued at 227,799 led to the insider holds 210,346 shares of the business.

Shawver Laura sold 57,100 shares of SPRY for $351,736 on May 08. The Director now owns 210,346 shares after completing the transaction at $6.16 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, Scott Kathleen D., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 8,250 shares for $6.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 51,506 and bolstered with 8,250 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPRY now has a Market Capitalization of 562.64M and an Enterprise Value of 288.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 334.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 219.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPRY has reached a high of $9.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.54.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SPRY traded on average about 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.86M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 94.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.71M. Insiders hold about 10.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SPRY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.12M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 2.33M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.79, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.65 and -$0.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32M, up 495.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $61.3M and the low estimate is $43.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 551.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.