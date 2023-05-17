Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) was $23.74 for the day, up 25.01% from the previous closing price of $18.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 689848 shares were traded. ATLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.70.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ATLX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATLX now has a Market Capitalization of 262.04M and an Enterprise Value of 261.78M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 33793.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 65.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 38.70k whereas that against EBITDA is -46.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATLX has reached a high of $45.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.44.

Shares Statistics:

ATLX traded an average of 551.88K shares per day over the past three months and 952.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.25M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.92% stake in the company. Shares short for ATLX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 437.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.44M, compared to 272.24k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.50% and a Short% of Float of 7.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.9, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$1.58.