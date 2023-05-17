aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $2.55

As of close of business last night, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.55, down -0.78% from its previous closing price of $2.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 975666 shares were traded. LIFE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2110.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LIFE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 12, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On September 21, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $19.

On May 10, 2021, Laidlaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Laidlaw initiated its Buy rating on May 10, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when SCHIMMEL PAUL bought 200,000 shares for $2.25 per share. The transaction valued at 450,000 led to the insider holds 313,023 shares of the business.

Broadfoot Jill Marie sold 1,566 shares of LIFE for $3,696 on Feb 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 15,460 shares after completing the transaction at $2.36 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Shukla Sanjay, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $2.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,405 and bolstered with 50,798 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIFE now has a Market Capitalization of 105.79M and an Enterprise Value of 51.18M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.93 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIFE has reached a high of $4.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0395, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4996.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LIFE traded 606.27K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.02M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LIFE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 299.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 408.18k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.56% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.64, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.82 and -$2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.3. EPS for the following year is -$1.34, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.73 and -$2.99.