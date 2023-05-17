Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) Stock Closes up 0.78% on Tuesday Trading

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) closed the day trading at $0.88 up 0.78% from the previous closing price of $0.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0068 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6301092 shares were traded. BBLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7401.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BBLN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $20.

On June 23, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $2.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on June 23, 2022, with a $2 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Sanghavi Darshak sold 3,202 shares for $7.21 per share. The transaction valued at 23,086 led to the insider holds 40,394 shares of the business.

Sanghavi Darshak sold 3,743 shares of BBLN for $28,671 on Mar 14. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 43,596 shares after completing the transaction at $7.66 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Sanghavi Darshak, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,640 shares for $8.50 each. As a result, the insider received 22,440 and left with 47,339 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBLN now has a Market Capitalization of 26.60M and an Enterprise Value of 280.61M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBLN has reached a high of $36.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.3593, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.4625.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BBLN traded about 380.03K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BBLN traded about 2.71M shares per day. A total of 25.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.07M. Insiders hold about 42.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BBLN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 374.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 289.02k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.44 and a low estimate of -$2.44, while EPS last year was -$10.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.47, with high estimates of -$1.47 and low estimates of -$1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.95 and -$7.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.95. EPS for the following year is -$6.04, with 1 analysts recommending between -$6.04 and -$6.04.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $314.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $314.5M to a low estimate of $314.5M. As of the current estimate, Babylon Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $265.36M, an estimated increase of 18.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $205.9M, a decrease of -28.70% less than the figure of $18.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $205.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $205.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, down -6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $943.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $943.7M and the low estimate is $943.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.