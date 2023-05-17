Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $0.18 in the prior trading day, Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) closed at $0.17, down -4.89%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0087 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1998415 shares were traded. BHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1780 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1651.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BHG by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on March 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Scherman Jeffrey J sold 5,836 shares for $0.37 per share. The transaction valued at 2,159 led to the insider holds 79,420 shares of the business.

Mikan George Lawrence III sold 394,896 shares of BHG for $157,958 on Mar 13. The CEO & President now owns 210,318 shares after completing the transaction at $0.40 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Smith Cathy R, who serves as the CFO & CAO of the company, sold 114,173 shares for $0.40 each. As a result, the insider received 45,669 and left with 289,157 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHG now has a Market Capitalization of 135.73M and an Enterprise Value of 880.56M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHG has reached a high of $2.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2283, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8636.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.7M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 629.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 593.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BHG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 15.8M with a Short Ratio of 15.80M, compared to 14.27M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 6.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $751.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $763.3M to a low estimate of $720.28M. As of the current estimate, Bright Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.58B, an estimated decrease of -52.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $744.06M, a decrease of -57.90% less than the figure of -$52.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $754.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $722.27M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, up 25.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.47B and the low estimate is $3.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.