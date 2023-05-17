Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) Stock Price Peaks at $1.2300 During Trading

As of close of business last night, Charge Enterprises Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.12, down -8.20% from its previous closing price of $1.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 741069 shares were traded. CRGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0750.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRGE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.50.

On May 23, 2022, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when JACOBS GARY N bought 3,000 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 3,330 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

Fox Andrew Scott bought 175,000 shares of CRGE for $181,825 on May 12. The CEO, Director & Chairman now owns 30,775,443 shares after completing the transaction at $1.04 per share. On May 12, another insider, Deutsch Justin, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $1.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 51,350 and bolstered with 974,768 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRGE now has a Market Capitalization of 223.49M and an Enterprise Value of 239.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRGE has reached a high of $6.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0726, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7011.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRGE traded 418.20K shares on average per day over the past three months and 612.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 202.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.73M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CRGE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.01M with a Short Ratio of 4.01M, compared to 3.91M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.88% and a Short% of Float of 2.74%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRGE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $752.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $749.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $750.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $697.83M, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $765.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $766.9M and the low estimate is $763.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.