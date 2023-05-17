Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

After finishing at $0.30 in the prior trading day, Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) closed at $0.29, down -3.37%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0128 from its previous closing price. On the day, 624504 shares were traded. CIDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2988 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2860.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CIDM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on January 21, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $3 from $2 previously.

On July 07, 2020, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Canning John K. sold 77,976 shares for $0.57 per share. The transaction valued at 44,560 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIDM now has a Market Capitalization of 80.23M and an Enterprise Value of 79.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIDM has reached a high of $0.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4170, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4891.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 755.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.08M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 178.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.38M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CIDM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.33M with a Short Ratio of 4.33M, compared to 3.95M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 2.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $17.83M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.83M to a low estimate of $17.83M. As of the current estimate, Cinedigm Corp.’s year-ago sales were $16.85M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.51M, a decrease of -0.60% less than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.51M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $73.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $73.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $73.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $56.05M, up 30.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $72.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $72.26M and the low estimate is $72.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.