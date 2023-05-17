Consensus estimate for Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)’s next quarter EPS at $2.39

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) closed the day trading at $2.39 up 2.80% from the previous closing price of $2.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0650 from its previous closing price. On the day, 629341 shares were traded. BBIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5356 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BBIG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 50,000 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 204,756 shares of the business.

McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 75,000 shares of BBIG for $107,752 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 254,756 shares after completing the transaction at $1.44 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBIG now has a Market Capitalization of 59.83M and an Enterprise Value of 62.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBIG has reached a high of $46.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3860, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.8990.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BBIG traded about 281.57K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BBIG traded about 544.23k shares per day. A total of 248.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.39M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.97M with a Short Ratio of 1.97M, compared to 1.9M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Earnings Estimates

