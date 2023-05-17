Consensus estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.32, down -23.67% from its previous closing price of $10.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2868290 shares were traded.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ELOX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on December 17, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On June 30, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.10.

On May 27, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on May 27, 2021, with a $5 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELOX now has a Market Capitalization of 21.01M and an Enterprise Value of 15.19M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELOX has reached a high of $19.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.34.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ELOX traded 429.89K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.90M. Insiders hold about 0.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ELOX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 53.49k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 49.02k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.55 and a low estimate of -$2.55, while EPS last year was -$5.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.54, with high estimates of -$1.54 and low estimates of -$1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.26 and -$8.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.26. EPS for the following year is -$8.65, with 1 analysts recommending between -$8.65 and -$8.65.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.4M and the low estimate is $12.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 254.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.