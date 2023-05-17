Consensus estimates for Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) stock’s next quarter

The closing price of Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) was $7.90 for the day, up 7.34% from the previous closing price of $7.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 793406 shares were traded. LUNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LUNR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on March 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On February 27, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LUNR now has a Market Capitalization of 159.87M and an Enterprise Value of 159.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -35.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LUNR has reached a high of $136.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.17.

Shares Statistics:

LUNR traded an average of 1.79M shares per day over the past three months and 645.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.30M. Insiders hold about 11.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LUNR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 425.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 348.35k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.89% and a Short% of Float of 6.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.74.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $370.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $719M and the low estimate is $221.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 168.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.