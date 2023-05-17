Considering Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $0.13, up 3.92% from its previous closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0049 from its previous closing price. On the day, 33723385 shares were traded. LGHL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1720 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1260.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LGHL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LGHL now has a Market Capitalization of 8.14M and an Enterprise Value of -13.62M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LGHL has reached a high of $2.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2330, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8914.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LGHL traded 1.86M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.76M. Shares short for LGHL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.2M with a Short Ratio of 1.20M, compared to 1.38M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Lion Group Holding Ltd. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.65, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $4.62.

