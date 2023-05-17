Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Dermata Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.60, up 0.78% from its previous closing price of $2.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 718313 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DRMA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRMA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.04M and an Enterprise Value of 798.13k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRMA has reached a high of $16.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9996, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3545.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DRMA traded 3.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 0.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.68M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DRMA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 63.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 30.55k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.38% and a Short% of Float of 10.60%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.1 and a low estimate of -$1.1, while EPS last year was -$3.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.73 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.01 and -$5.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.01. EPS for the following year is -$2.85, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.85 and -$2.85.