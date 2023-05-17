Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $0.21

As of close of business last night, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s stock clocked out at $0.21, up 7.71% from its previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0148 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5816979 shares were traded. DXF stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2395 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1950.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DXF now has a Market Capitalization of 2.13M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -4.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.11.

Over the past 52 weeks, DXF has reached a high of $0.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1622, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2545.

It appears that DXF traded 3.54M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.57M. Insiders hold about 49.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.09% stake in the company. Shares short for DXF as of Apr 27, 2023 were 322.98k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 90.06k on Mar 30, 2023.

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.