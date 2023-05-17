Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2590130 shares were traded. ESPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6250.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ESPR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 16, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $1.50.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on March 07, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6.50 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when CARROLL J MARTIN bought 23,091 shares for $1.57 per share. The transaction valued at 36,285 led to the insider holds 36,500 shares of the business.

CARROLL J MARTIN bought 8,409 shares of ESPR for $12,545 on May 10. The Director now owns 13,409 shares after completing the transaction at $1.49 per share. On May 10, another insider, ROCAMBOLI STEPHEN, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,111 shares for $1.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,126 and bolstered with 8,111 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESPR now has a Market Capitalization of 145.86M and an Enterprise Value of 244.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESPR has reached a high of $8.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8692, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6180.

Shares Statistics:

ESPR traded an average of 4.28M shares per day over the past three months and 2.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.51M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ESPR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 15.66M with a Short Ratio of 15.66M, compared to 14.96M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.58% and a Short% of Float of 22.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was -$1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.73 and -$2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.45 and -$1.71.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $36.08M to a low estimate of $19.77M. As of the current estimate, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.84M, an estimated increase of 37.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.51M, an increase of 58.30% over than the figure of $37.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $46.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.42M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $164.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $102M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $119.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.47M, up 58.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $361.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $692.7M and the low estimate is $150.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 202.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.