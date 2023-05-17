Examining Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU)’s cash flow and debt position

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE: CGAU) closed the day trading at $5.53 up 1.10% from the previous closing price of $5.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 548711 shares were traded. CGAU stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CGAU, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Scotiabank on August 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $7 from $12 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGAU now has a Market Capitalization of 1.62B and an Enterprise Value of 1.10B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGAU has reached a high of $8.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.62.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CGAU traded about 232.66K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CGAU traded about 362.55k shares per day. A total of 218.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.65M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.21% stake in the company. Shares short for CGAU as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.79M, compared to 2.28M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.67 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGAU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $850.19M, up 47.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $998M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $998M and the low estimate is $998M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.