Examining Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) closed at $4.49 down -1.32% from its previous closing price of $4.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2133722 shares were traded. LICY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 25, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LICY now has a Market Capitalization of 990.40M and an Enterprise Value of 799.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 52.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 59.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -30.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LICY has reached a high of $8.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1044, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7828.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LICY has traded an average of 1.49M shares per day and 1.56M over the past ten days. A total of 176.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.66M. Insiders hold about 34.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LICY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 13.85M with a Short Ratio of 13.85M, compared to 15.31M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.85% and a Short% of Float of 11.76%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $158.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $186.4M and the low estimate is $138.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 445.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.