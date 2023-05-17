Examining Modular Medical Inc. (MODD)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Modular Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MODD) closed at $0.85 down -32.01% from its previous closing price of $1.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 823406 shares were traded. MODD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8400.

For a deeper understanding of Modular Medical Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.10 and its Current Ratio is at 11.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 26 when Sheibley Philip Brent bought 2,000 shares for $4.12 per share. The transaction valued at 8,240 led to the insider holds 10,139 shares of the business.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MODD now has a Market Capitalization of 18.37M and an Enterprise Value of 10.75M.

Over the past 52 weeks, MODD has reached a high of $5.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7620, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9063.

For the past three months, MODD has traded an average of 7.49K shares per day and 98.29k over the past ten days. A total of 10.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.05M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MODD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 48.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 41.81k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.44% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.3 and -$1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.31. EPS for the following year is -$1.57, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.5 and -$1.64.