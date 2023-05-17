Fluent Inc. (FLNT) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

In the latest session, Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) closed at $0.60 down -20.19% from its previous closing price of $0.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1514 from its previous closing price. On the day, 811886 shares were traded. FLNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7023 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5567.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Fluent Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barrington Research Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on November 02, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Khandelwal Sugandha sold 19,555 shares for $0.98 per share. The transaction valued at 19,250 led to the insider holds 30,445 shares of the business.

Conlin Matthew bought 40,000 shares of FLNT for $67,812 on Aug 15. The Chief Customer Officer now owns 357,570 shares after completing the transaction at $1.70 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Conlin Matthew, who serves as the Chief Customer Officer of the company, bought 7,500 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,590 and bolstered with 5,499,216 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLNT now has a Market Capitalization of 59.62M and an Enterprise Value of 80.80M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLNT has reached a high of $1.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8438, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2342.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FLNT has traded an average of 195.28K shares per day and 153.83k over the past ten days. A total of 81.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.90M. Insiders hold about 17.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FLNT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 259k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 369.04k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 0.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.1 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $81.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $81.5M to a low estimate of $81.5M. As of the current estimate, Fluent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $89.06M, an estimated decrease of -8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.2M, a decrease of -12.40% less than the figure of -$8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $86.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $86.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $364.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $361.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $363.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $361.13M, up 0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $396.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $400.3M and the low estimate is $391.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.