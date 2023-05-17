G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.71, down -7.19% from its previous closing price of $2.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1120709 shares were traded. GTHX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6950.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GTHX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $7 previously.

On January 03, 2023, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $32 to $31.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on November 04, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Malik Rajesh sold 729 shares for $5.41 per share. The transaction valued at 3,942 led to the insider holds 102,739 shares of the business.

Hanson James S. sold 729 shares of GTHX for $3,942 on Jan 05. The General Counsel now owns 41,087 shares after completing the transaction at $5.41 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Moses Jennifer K., who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 729 shares for $5.41 each. As a result, the insider received 3,942 and left with 57,820 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTHX now has a Market Capitalization of 162.21M and an Enterprise Value of 100.91M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTHX has reached a high of $17.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8450, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.4721.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GTHX traded 985.57K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.71M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GTHX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.31M, compared to 4.21M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.42% and a Short% of Float of 6.48%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.09 and -$2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.52. EPS for the following year is -$1.11, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.84 and -$1.44.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $28.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $49.2M to a low estimate of $11.6M. As of the current estimate, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.57M, an estimated increase of 173.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.38M, a decrease of -34.80% less than the figure of $173.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTHX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $96.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $74.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.3M, up 44.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $93.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $116.82M and the low estimate is $59.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.