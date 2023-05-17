Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Stocks Reach New Highs at $0.83 During Trading Session

After finishing at $0.86 in the prior trading day, Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX: GORO) closed at $0.83, down -3.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 524834 shares were traded. GORO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8965 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8200.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GORO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.25.

On June 11, 2019, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.50.

On March 25, 2019, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.75.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on March 25, 2019, with a $7.75 target price.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GORO now has a Market Capitalization of 82.21M and an Enterprise Value of 58.54M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.74.

Over the past 52 weeks, GORO has reached a high of $2.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9672, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4441.

The stock has traded on average 904.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 409.31k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 88.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.61M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GORO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 490.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.49M, compared to 650.98k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 0.56%.

In the trailing 12 months, GORO’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.03, compared to 0.04 this year. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.43.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $0.06.

1 analysts predict $21.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.41M to a low estimate of $21.41M. As of the current estimate, Gold Resource Corporation’s year-ago sales were $37.06M, an estimated decrease of -42.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.07M, a decrease of -11.70% over than the figure of -$42.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.07M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GORO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $114.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $94.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $104.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $138.72M, down -24.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $119.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $130.34M and the low estimate is $109.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.