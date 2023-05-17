High and low EPS estimates for GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT)’s current quarter

The price of GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) closed at $4.33 in the last session, down -18.91% from day before closing price of $5.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8839804 shares were traded. GSIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GSIT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 12, 2010, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $6.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 06, 2009, while the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Lu Ruey-Lin bought 5,051 shares for $3.55 per share. The transaction valued at 17,946 led to the insider holds 52,500 shares of the business.

Cholawsky Elizabeth bought 1,350 shares of GSIT for $4,858 on May 25. The Director now owns 1,350 shares after completing the transaction at $3.60 per share. On May 24, another insider, Lu Ruey-Lin, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 804 shares for $3.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,776 and bolstered with 47,449 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GSIT now has a Market Capitalization of 50.60M and an Enterprise Value of 16.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GSIT has reached a high of $7.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8400, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2559.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GSIT traded on average about 3.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 19.51M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 24.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.00M. Insiders hold about 30.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GSIT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 157.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 126.08k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.64% and a Short% of Float of 0.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $10.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.8M to a low estimate of $10.8M. As of the current estimate, GSI Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.73M, an estimated increase of 23.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.38M, up 18.00% from the average estimate.