High and low EPS estimates for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)’s current quarter

The price of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) closed at $7.64 in the last session, down -3.90% from day before closing price of $7.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1737400 shares were traded. MRSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.38.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MRSN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 20, 2023, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On November 21, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Truist initiated its Buy rating on November 21, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when Carvajal Alejandra sold 3,944 shares for $3.89 per share. The transaction valued at 15,342 led to the insider holds 20,326 shares of the business.

Protopapas Anna sold 17,346 shares of MRSN for $99,566 on Jan 17. The President & CEO now owns 48,733 shares after completing the transaction at $5.74 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Lowinger Timothy B, who serves as the SVP, Chief Sci.&Tech. Off. of the company, sold 6,233 shares for $5.74 each. As a result, the insider received 35,777 and left with 180,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRSN now has a Market Capitalization of 918.52M and an Enterprise Value of 680.28M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.03 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRSN has reached a high of $8.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.24.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MRSN traded on average about 1.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.23M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 107.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.35M. Insiders hold about 1.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MRSN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.34M with a Short Ratio of 7.34M, compared to 7.3M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.73% and a Short% of Float of 7.40%.

Earnings Estimates

