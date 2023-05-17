High and low EPS estimates for Tingo Group Inc. (TIO)’s current quarter

As of close of business last night, Tingo Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.84, up 13.27% from its previous closing price of $3.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10148625 shares were traded. TIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TIO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 98.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TIO now has a Market Capitalization of 194.84M and an Enterprise Value of -302.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIO has reached a high of $3.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6523, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0508.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TIO traded 1.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 138.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.84M. Insiders hold about 26.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TIO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.94M with a Short Ratio of 5.94M, compared to 2.6M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.63% and a Short% of Float of 4.90%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.76 and $1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.76. EPS for the following year is $3.77, with 1 analysts recommending between $3.77 and $3.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $146.03M, up 1,987.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.85B and the low estimate is $5.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 91.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.