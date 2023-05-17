How is Golden Minerals Company’s (AMEX: AUMN) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

In the latest session, Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) closed at $0.17 down -6.05% from its previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0108 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1330351 shares were traded. AUMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1618.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Golden Minerals Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on July 17, 2015, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $0.40 from $0.90 previously.

On October 09, 2014, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $1.30 to $1.15.

On August 25, 2014, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $1.80.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on August 25, 2014, with a $1.80 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUMN now has a Market Capitalization of 32.73M and an Enterprise Value of 29.13M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUMN has reached a high of $0.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2234, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2585.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AUMN has traded an average of 701.16K shares per day and 658.65k over the past ten days. A total of 172.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.79M. Insiders hold about 1.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AUMN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 1.69M, compared to 1.68M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 2 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.64M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.64M to a low estimate of $3.64M. As of the current estimate, Golden Minerals Company’s year-ago sales were $5.93M, an estimated decrease of -38.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $810k, a decrease of -84.90% less than the figure of -$38.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $810k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $810k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.29M, down -64.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.81M and the low estimate is $3.12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.