Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) closed the day trading at $4.12 down -5.07% from the previous closing price of $4.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3650211 shares were traded. HPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HPP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2023, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Suazo Arthur X. bought 10,000 shares for $5.86 per share. The transaction valued at 58,600 led to the insider holds 87,102 shares of the business.

Gordon Drew bought 25,000 shares of HPP for $149,000 on Mar 27. The Chief Investment Officer now owns 116,958 shares after completing the transaction at $5.96 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Diramerian Harout Krikor, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 3,975 shares for $6.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,923 and bolstered with 50,921 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HPP now has a Market Capitalization of 728.44M and an Enterprise Value of 5.95B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPP has reached a high of $21.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.0334, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.0105.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HPP traded about 3.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HPP traded about 3.73M shares per day. A total of 141.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.00M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.89% stake in the company. Shares short for HPP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 18.25M with a Short Ratio of 18.25M, compared to 14.02M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.96% and a Short% of Float of 20.47%.

Dividends & Splits

HPP’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 0.75 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 17.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 23.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.75.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.85.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $258.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $272.68M to a low estimate of $228.05M. As of the current estimate, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $251.43M, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $270.33M, an increase of 6.00% over than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $302.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $235.1M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $970.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $921.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.