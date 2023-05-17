Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Stocks Hit Low of $0.9593 Before Closing at $0.98

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) closed the day trading at $0.98 down -9.45% from the previous closing price of $1.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1021 from its previous closing price. On the day, 652162 shares were traded. HYFM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9593.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HYFM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Toler William Douglas bought 25,000 shares for $3.73 per share. The transaction valued at 93,142 led to the insider holds 1,607,395 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HYFM now has a Market Capitalization of 50.13M and an Enterprise Value of 214.90M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYFM has reached a high of $8.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5446, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1713.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HYFM traded about 409.17K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HYFM traded about 513.83k shares per day. A total of 45.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.67M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HYFM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.55M with a Short Ratio of 3.55M, compared to 3.36M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.83% and a Short% of Float of 8.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.75. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $67.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $79.86M to a low estimate of $63.4M. As of the current estimate, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $97.51M, an estimated decrease of -30.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.72M, an increase of 20.10% over than the figure of -$30.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.97M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HYFM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $298.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $287.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $344.5M, down -16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $317.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $327M and the low estimate is $305M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.