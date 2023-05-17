I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM).

The price of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM) closed at $13.60 in the last session, up 12.77% from day before closing price of $12.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1693888 shares were traded. AMAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMAM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 07, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On February 28, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $6.

On July 13, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on July 13, 2021, with a $53 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Cormorant Asset Management, LP bought 886,634 shares for $11.60 per share. The transaction valued at 10,285,220 led to the insider holds 67,313,085 shares of the business.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP bought 951,909 shares of AMAM for $10,612,357 on Apr 19. The 10% Owner now owns 66,426,451 shares after completing the transaction at $11.15 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Cormorant Asset Management, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 3,376,646 shares for $11.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,053,112 and bolstered with 65,474,542 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMAM now has a Market Capitalization of 488.63M and an Enterprise Value of 416.12M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 98.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 56.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMAM has reached a high of $13.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.94.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMAM traded on average about 4.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 582.32k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.52M. Shares short for AMAM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 747.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 889k on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.46M, down -7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.98M and the low estimate is $3.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.