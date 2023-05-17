In spite of Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:EPOW) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $1.93, up 5.46% from its previous closing price of $1.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 859156 shares were traded. EPOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EPOW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EPOW now has a Market Capitalization of 61.61M and an Enterprise Value of 35.01M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPOW has reached a high of $6.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4356, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9668.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EPOW traded 71.07K shares on average per day over the past three months and 120.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.39M. Insiders hold about 53.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EPOW as of Apr 27, 2023 were 144.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 91.25k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.59% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.