In the case of Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT), what’s next?

After finishing at $0.09 in the prior trading day, Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) closed at $0.07, down -23.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0203 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15380347 shares were traded. AULT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0780 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0650.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AULT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when AULT MILTON C III bought 400,000 shares for $0.09 per share. The transaction valued at 34,640 led to the insider holds 53,262,610 shares of the business.

AULT MILTON C III bought 1,117,949 shares of AULT for $100,615 on May 02. The Executive Chairman now owns 52,862,610 shares after completing the transaction at $0.09 per share. On Apr 26, another insider, AULT MILTON C III, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $0.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,450 and bolstered with 51,744,661 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AULT now has a Market Capitalization of 43.28M and an Enterprise Value of 120.69M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AULT has reached a high of $0.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.0956, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.1537.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.81M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 313.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 309.32M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AULT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 15.98M with a Short Ratio of 15.98M, compared to 14.79M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.84% and a Short% of Float of 5.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $34.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.5M to a low estimate of $37.5M. As of the current estimate, Ault Alliance Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.8M, an estimated increase of 340.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.39M, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $340.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.39M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AULT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $111.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $111.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $134.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.4M, up 156.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $156.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $156.27M and the low estimate is $156.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.