In the case of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE: SA), what’s next?

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE: SA) closed the day trading at $14.14 down -7.58% from the previous closing price of $15.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 623039 shares were traded. SA stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley FBR on April 30, 2019, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On August 19, 2014, Singular Research reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10.15 to $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.09B and an Enterprise Value of 1.19B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SA has reached a high of $16.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SA traded about 386.99K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SA traded about 482.65k shares per day. A total of 80.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.19M. Insiders hold about 28.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.03M, compared to 2.53M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 2.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.