In What Direction Will Cipher Mining Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Goes From Here?

As of close of business last night, Cipher Mining Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.44, up 1.24% from its previous closing price of $2.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 864871 shares were traded. CIFR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CIFR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on April 25, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On March 14, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

On February 21, 2023, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.70.Needham initiated its Buy rating on February 21, 2023, with a $2.70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Page Tyler sold 35,000 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 28,679 led to the insider holds 3,120,614 shares of the business.

GROSSMAN CARY M bought 25,000 shares of CIFR for $35,718 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 270,266 shares after completing the transaction at $1.43 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIFR now has a Market Capitalization of 545.10M and an Enterprise Value of 561.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 193.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 22.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -63.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIFR has reached a high of $3.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1884, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5060.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CIFR traded 1.51M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 247.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.98M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CIFR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.18M with a Short Ratio of 8.18M, compared to 8.29M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.30% and a Short% of Float of 20.02%.

Earnings Estimates

