Innodata Inc. (INOD) Shares Decline by -11.21% to Close at $8.63

The price of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) closed at $8.63 in the last session, down -11.21% from day before closing price of $9.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 551299 shares were traded. INOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.40.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INOD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Massey Stewart R bought 10,000 shares for $4.69 per share. The transaction valued at 46,900 led to the insider holds 23,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INOD now has a Market Capitalization of 215.40M and an Enterprise Value of 209.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -31.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INOD has reached a high of $10.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.85.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INOD traded on average about 191.03K shares per day over the past 3-months and 435.99k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 27.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.80M. Insiders hold about 9.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.70% stake in the company. Shares short for INOD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 473.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.47M, compared to 362.45k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 1.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.