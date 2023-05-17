Innovid Corp. (CTV) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) closed at $0.94 in the last session, up 3.46% from day before closing price of $0.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0313 from its previous closing price. On the day, 836777 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CTV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.70.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Netter Zvika sold 83,260 shares for $1.19 per share. The transaction valued at 98,705 led to the insider holds 2,720,733 shares of the business.

Chalozin Tal sold 14,510 shares of CTV for $17,175 on Jan 04. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 2,300,164 shares after completing the transaction at $1.18 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Andreev-Kaspin Tanya, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 14,402 shares for $1.19 each. As a result, the insider received 17,173 and left with 318,048 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTV now has a Market Capitalization of 121.42M and an Enterprise Value of 99.64M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTV has reached a high of $5.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1554, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2515.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CTV traded on average about 382.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 388.44k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 133.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.57M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CTV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 1.93M, compared to 1.67M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 1.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.6M to a low estimate of $31.4M. As of the current estimate, Innovid Corp.’s year-ago sales were $33.09M, an estimated decrease of -3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.8M, a decrease of -4.80% less than the figure of -$3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $133.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $127.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $131.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127.12M, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $153.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $165.4M and the low estimate is $147.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.