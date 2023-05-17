Invest in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) closed at $0.12 down -1.26% from its previous closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0015 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1771872 shares were traded. NAVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1131.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Aegis Capital on November 13, 2013, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $2 from $3 previously.

On November 07, 2013, Ladenburg Thalmann reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $3.

On January 24, 2013, Burrill Institutional Research started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $5.Burrill Institutional Research initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on January 24, 2013, with a $5 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAVB now has a Market Capitalization of 8.75M and an Enterprise Value of 9.18M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 57.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 627.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAVB has reached a high of $1.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2546, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2884.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NAVB has traded an average of 278.93K shares per day and 1.25M over the past ten days. A total of 32.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.27M. Insiders hold about 26.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NAVB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 592.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.59M, compared to 495.54k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.41%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.54M and the low estimate is $44.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 105.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.