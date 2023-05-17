Investing in Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

After finishing at $1.06 in the prior trading day, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) closed at $1.03, down -2.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5769933 shares were traded. CGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0250.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CGC by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Lazzarato David Angelo sold 3,733 shares for $2.97 per share. The transaction valued at 11,087 led to the insider holds 19,679 shares of the business.

Yanofsky Theresa sold 3,717 shares of CGC for $11,039 on Dec 28. The Director now owns 25,137 shares after completing the transaction at $2.97 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, SCHMELING JUDY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,792 shares for $2.97 each. As a result, the insider received 5,322 and left with 57,798 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGC now has a Market Capitalization of 793.37M and an Enterprise Value of 1.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.70 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGC has reached a high of $6.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5846, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6479.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 521.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 331.58M. Insiders hold about 33.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.21% stake in the company. Shares short for CGC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 39.09M with a Short Ratio of 39.09M, compared to 41.2M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.50% and a Short% of Float of 11.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by Canopy Growth Corporation different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.27, with high estimates of $65.45 and low estimates of $26.30.

