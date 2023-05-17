Investing in Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) is a safe bet with a significant edge

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) closed the day trading at $0.17 down -4.44% from the previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0079 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1233188 shares were traded. CYXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1644.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CYXT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 31.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 31.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 20, 2023, TD Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $3 to $1.

On December 14, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $2.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Underperform rating on December 14, 2022, with a $2 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when FONSECA NELSON A. JR sold 55,294 shares for $11.77 per share. The transaction valued at 650,810 led to the insider holds 194,725 shares of the business.

Sagasta Carlos Ignacio sold 19,304 shares of CYXT for $227,208 on Aug 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 54,258 shares after completing the transaction at $11.77 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Rowland James Randolph, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 16,994 shares for $11.77 each. As a result, the insider received 200,019 and left with 59,845 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYXT now has a Market Capitalization of 41.29M and an Enterprise Value of 2.31B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYXT has reached a high of $15.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6583, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0801.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CYXT traded about 1.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CYXT traded about 1.78M shares per day. A total of 179.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.01M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CYXT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.19M with a Short Ratio of 6.19M, compared to 6.24M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.43% and a Short% of Float of 23.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$1.05, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.88 and -$2.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.94, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$1.11.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $195.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $198.81M to a low estimate of $189.3M. As of the current estimate, Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $184.1M, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $195.89M, an increase of 4.60% less than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $189.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $799.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $763.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $783.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $746M, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $819.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $843.19M and the low estimate is $789.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.