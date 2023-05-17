Investing in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) closed at $0.51 down -16.91% from its previous closing price of $0.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0788 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1512276 shares were traded. JCSE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6028 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5040.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JCSE now has a Market Capitalization of 7.81M and an Enterprise Value of 11.42M. As of this moment, JE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JCSE has reached a high of $17.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5492, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8933.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JCSE has traded an average of 59.65K shares per day and 390.74k over the past ten days. A total of 14.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.74M. Insiders hold about 75.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.60% stake in the company. Shares short for JCSE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 43.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 27.58k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.29% and a Short% of Float of 0.80%.