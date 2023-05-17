Is this a Prime Time To acquire Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) stock

In the latest session, Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) closed at $1.32 up 2.33% from its previous closing price of $1.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 597252 shares were traded. FRGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Freight Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRGT now has a Market Capitalization of 5.40M and an Enterprise Value of 7.73M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRGT has reached a high of $31.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9079, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4011.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FRGT has traded an average of 929.66K shares per day and 217.02k over the past ten days. A total of 3.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.73M. Insiders hold about 2.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FRGT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 277.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 101.66k on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $35.2M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $35.2M to a low estimate of $35.2M. As of the current estimate, Freight Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.89M, an estimated increase of 36.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRGT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.89M, up 36.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $59.8M and the low estimate is $59.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 69.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.