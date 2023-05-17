It’s an appealing income play to consider Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)

As of close of business last night, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.80, up 27.24% from its previous closing price of $0.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1712 from its previous closing price. On the day, 518455 shares were traded. ACOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6138.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACOR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, H.C. Wainwright on June 17, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $10 from $5 previously.

On August 14, 2019, H.C. Wainwright Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $31 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when COHEN RON bought 10,000 shares for $0.65 per share. The transaction valued at 6,500 led to the insider holds 149,757 shares of the business.

COHEN RON bought 10,156 shares of ACOR for $6,094 on Mar 16. The President and CEO now owns 139,757 shares after completing the transaction at $0.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACOR now has a Market Capitalization of 12.93M and an Enterprise Value of 148.31M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACOR has reached a high of $1.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6034, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6184.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACOR traded 869.94K shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.17M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ACOR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 198.36k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 125.63k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 0.82%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $138.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $138.92M and the low estimate is $138.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.