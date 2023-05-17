It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) stock

As of close of business last night, Aptinyx Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.10, up 3.25% from its previous closing price of $0.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0031 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1469940 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of APTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.20 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 27, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.

On July 01, 2020, SunTrust started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.SunTrust initiated its Buy rating on July 01, 2020, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APTX now has a Market Capitalization of 7.99M and an Enterprise Value of -23.31M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APTX has reached a high of $0.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1268, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3189.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that APTX traded 4.37M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.08M. Insiders hold about 13.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.00% stake in the company. Shares short for APTX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 2.23M, compared to 3.27M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.29% and a Short% of Float of 4.34%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.44.