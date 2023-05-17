It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) stock

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 715409 shares were traded. VIRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9500.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VIRI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Whitley Richard James sold 1,800 shares for $0.26 per share. The transaction valued at 466 led to the insider holds 700 shares of the business.

Duncan Gregory Scott bought 7,500 shares of VIRI for $33,900 on May 23. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 32,461 shares after completing the transaction at $4.52 per share. On May 23, another insider, Walsh Angela, who serves as the SVP OF FINANCE of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $4.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,150 and bolstered with 3,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIRI now has a Market Capitalization of 18.88M and an Enterprise Value of 11.85M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIRI has reached a high of $9.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6006, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5495.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VIRI traded on average about 2.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 18.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.12M. Insiders hold about 12.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VIRI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.05M with a Short Ratio of 1.05M, compared to 368.86k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.72% and a Short% of Float of 6.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.42.