LRMR (Larimar Therapeutics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) closed the day trading at $3.65 up 1.67% from the previous closing price of $3.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 833808 shares were traded. LRMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4450.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LRMR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.30 and its Current Ratio is at 11.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Flynn James E bought 11,111,108 shares for $3.15 per share. The transaction valued at 34,999,990 led to the insider holds 4,721,200 shares of the business.

Hamilton Thomas Edward bought 317,460 shares of LRMR for $999,999 on Sep 16. The Director now owns 507,590 shares after completing the transaction at $3.15 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, BEN-MAIMON CAROLE, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 31,746 shares for $3.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,000 and bolstered with 56,829 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LRMR now has a Market Capitalization of 196.01M and an Enterprise Value of 82.99M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LRMR has reached a high of $6.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7876, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0148.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LRMR traded about 234.73K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LRMR traded about 405.72k shares per day. A total of 44.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.71M. Insiders hold about 7.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LRMR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 260.96k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 307.48k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.60% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.91. EPS for the following year is -$1.14, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.79 and -$1.67.