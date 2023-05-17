Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) was $2.11 for the day, up 26.35% from the previous closing price of $1.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2962613 shares were traded. MEGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MEGL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.90 and its Current Ratio is at 20.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MEGL now has a Market Capitalization of 29.57M and an Enterprise Value of 14.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 32.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MEGL has reached a high of $249.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6464, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2224.

Shares Statistics:

MEGL traded an average of 2.38M shares per day over the past three months and 1.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.40M. Insiders hold about 62.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MEGL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 65.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 31.36k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.33% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.