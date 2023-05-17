Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA) closed at $4.06 in the last session, up 5.45% from day before closing price of $3.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 692117 shares were traded. MHUA stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MHUA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MHUA now has a Market Capitalization of 107.73M and an Enterprise Value of 87.81M. As of this moment, Meihua’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MHUA has reached a high of $45.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.2974, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.4045.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MHUA traded on average about 99.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 311.38k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 23.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.61M. Insiders hold about 66.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MHUA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 27.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 22.4k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.11% and a Short% of Float of 0.34%.