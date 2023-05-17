Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2946571 shares were traded. MVST stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7200.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MVST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on April 03, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On August 19, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.

On December 17, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on December 17, 2021, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Smith Shane bought 250,000 shares for $2.50 per share. The transaction valued at 625,000 led to the insider holds 250,000 shares of the business.

Webster Craig bought 287,000 shares of MVST for $737,590 on Jun 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 315,077 shares after completing the transaction at $2.57 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, Webster Craig, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 13,000 shares for $2.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 37,830 and bolstered with 28,077 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MVST now has a Market Capitalization of 575.54M and an Enterprise Value of 530.96M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MVST has reached a high of $5.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2493, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8279.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MVST traded on average about 2.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.39M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 309.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.19M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MVST as of Apr 27, 2023 were 14.82M with a Short Ratio of 14.82M, compared to 12.63M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.79% and a Short% of Float of 13.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $64.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.7M to a low estimate of $63M. As of the current estimate, Microvast Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.41M, an estimated decrease of -0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $84.62M, an increase of 60.60% over than the figure of -$0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MVST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $353.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $351.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $352.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.5M, up 72.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $633.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $637.76M and the low estimate is $630M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 79.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.